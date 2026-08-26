Finance

Bank loans in Romania keep shrinking in real terms

26 August 2026

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The stock of bank loans in Romania rose by 7.8% y/y to RON 472.4 billion (EUR 90.0 billion) at the end of July, rising more slowly than the double-digit consumer price inflation but also compared to the nominal advance of the GDP (+8.8% y/y, latest data available as of March 2026), according to data published by the National Bank of Romania. The financial intermediation thus decreased slightly from an already modest 24.6% of GDP in July 2025 to 24.4% one year later.

The forex-denominated corporate loans were the sole segment that boasted robust growth: 20.5% y/y to RON 142.5 billion. Only a small part of this was due to the 3.3% y/y appreciation of the euro against the national currency. Overall, the stock of forex-denominated loans in Romania rose by 16.6% y/y to RON 156.6 billion (33% of total) as the households’ propensity for forex loans has significantly decreased over the past years. 

The stock of local currency-denominated loans rose by 3.6% y/y to RON 315.8 billion, dragged up by household borrowing. Specifically, the stock of household loans denominated in local currency rose by 8.1% y/y to RON 200.5 billion. 

The stock of deposits in Romanian banks increased slightly faster than the loans, by 7.8% y/y to RON 684.6 billion (EUR 130 billion) at the end of July. Some 32% of these are forex-denominated deposits.

The share of the deposit-to-GDP ratio also decreased marginally, to 35.2% at the end of July from 35.5% one year earlier.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Bank loans in Romania keep shrinking in real terms

26 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The stock of bank loans in Romania rose by 7.8% y/y to RON 472.4 billion (EUR 90.0 billion) at the end of July, rising more slowly than the double-digit consumer price inflation but also compared to the nominal advance of the GDP (+8.8% y/y, latest data available as of March 2026), according to data published by the National Bank of Romania. The financial intermediation thus decreased slightly from an already modest 24.6% of GDP in July 2025 to 24.4% one year later.

The forex-denominated corporate loans were the sole segment that boasted robust growth: 20.5% y/y to RON 142.5 billion. Only a small part of this was due to the 3.3% y/y appreciation of the euro against the national currency. Overall, the stock of forex-denominated loans in Romania rose by 16.6% y/y to RON 156.6 billion (33% of total) as the households’ propensity for forex loans has significantly decreased over the past years. 

The stock of local currency-denominated loans rose by 3.6% y/y to RON 315.8 billion, dragged up by household borrowing. Specifically, the stock of household loans denominated in local currency rose by 8.1% y/y to RON 200.5 billion. 

The stock of deposits in Romanian banks increased slightly faster than the loans, by 7.8% y/y to RON 684.6 billion (EUR 130 billion) at the end of July. Some 32% of these are forex-denominated deposits.

The share of the deposit-to-GDP ratio also decreased marginally, to 35.2% at the end of July from 35.5% one year earlier.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

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