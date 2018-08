The average net wage in Romania reached RON 2.721 (EUR 586) in June, up 14.3% compared to June 2017, in nominal terms. However, in real terms, the increase was only 8.4%, due to inflation.

When compared to May, the average net wage was 0.6% higher.

The highest average net wage was in the IT services sector, namely RON 6.473 (EUR 1,395), while the lowest was in the hotels and restaurants sector – RON 1,557 (EUR 335).

