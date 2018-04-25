Romanian insurer Asirom poaches GM from competitor

Romanian insurer Asirom will welcome a new general manager, after Cristian Ionescu received the green light from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Ionescu, who was previously deputy GM for Allianz – Tiriac, will replace Juraj Lelkes, who led Asirom in the last two and a half years.

Cristian Ionescu was part of the Asirom board between December 2017 and April 2018.

Asirom is part of Austrian group Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), the largest player on the local insurance market.

[email protected]

(opening photo: LinkedIn)