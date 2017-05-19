22 °C
Bucharest
May 19, 21:21

Apple switches to local-currency prices for Romanian users

by Irina Popescu
US technology company Apple sent an email to its users in Romania on Friday morning, notifying them that the prices in its digital stores will soon be displayed in Romania’s currency leu (RON).

So far, the prices have been displayed in EUR, and the Romanian users had to make their own calculation to see how much a certain product would cost when calculated in RON.

The change covers all the digital services available in Romania, namely App Store, iTunes Store, iBooks Store, Apple Music, and iCloud storage space.

After the change of currency, any pre-orders or subscriptions will be invoiced in lei, and the existing iTunes gift balances will be denominated in local currency. The company warns users that, during the change, they may encounter problems with viewing, using or capitalizing the store credit.

Apple didn’t specify the exact date at which the switch will be made, but only that it will happen “in the near future.”

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

