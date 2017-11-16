7 °C
Romanian pharma group Antibiotice Iasi invests in new production unit

by Romania Insider
Romanian state-owned pharma group Antibiotice Iasi will invest in a new production unit, which will be delivered in 2019.

The group recorded sales of RON 243.2 million (EUR 50.5 million) in the first nine months of this year, up 3% year-on-year. The growth was related to portfolio expansion and consolidation on foreign markets. Its sales on foreign markets rose by 26% in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period last year to RON 91 million (EUR 19.6 million).

“We are currently involved in an investment process aimed at a new production stream for the manufacture of topical drugs and suppositories. These products have generated a particular interest in tightly regulated markets such as those in the European Union, Canada and the United States of America,” Antibiotice Iasi general manager said, reports Ziarul Financiar. Topical drugs include ointments and gels.

