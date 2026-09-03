Weekend calendar: Asia Fest in Bucharest, Sibiu Jazz Festival, RROMA Film Festival in Brașov

Those in Bucharest can choose from the varied events of the Open Streets program, a sports festival, and an event showcasing Asian cultures, while jazz takes over Sibiu.

In Bucharest:

Asia Fest

September 4 – September 6

Music, dances, traditional and contemporary performances, gastronomy, martial arts, cosplay, K-Pop, exhibitions and interactive workshops will tell the stories of 14 countries: Japan, South Korea, China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Turkey, Syria and Lebanon. The event takes place in the courtyard of the National Arena. More here.

Urban Playfield

September 5 – September 6

The festival of playful sports takes place in Bucharest’s IOR Park, which will host various activities for children and adults. More details here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Mihnea Dămăceanu, Dumitrița Răzlog and Theodor Pallady - Selfish

Until September 6

The exhibition, hosted by Jecza și Olaru, gathers recent works by Mihnea Dămăceanu and Dumitrița Răzlog, alongside two nudes by Theodor Pallady. More here.

In the country:

Sibiu Jazz Festival

September 2 – September 6

This year’s edition brings together the nostalgia of classic jazz with the freshness of contemporary improvisation for a diverse program celebrating “the melodic and rhythmic richness of jazz.” More here.

BETA – Timișoara Architecture Biennial

September 4 – October 25

The event takes place under the theme “In Practice – as opposed to ‘in theory’” and will see more than 40 projects by participants from 15 countries transform the building of the former Ion Mincu High School.

RROMA Film Festival

September 4 – September 6

The fourth edition of the event, which takes place in Brașov and in the commune of Augustin, brings a selection of short films inspired by Roma culture, alongside film productions presented and awarded in the international festival circuit. Access to all events is free. More here.

(Photo: Razvan Ionut Dragomirescu | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com