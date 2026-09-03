Events

Weekend calendar: Asia Fest in Bucharest, Sibiu Jazz Festival, RROMA Film Festival in Brașov

03 September 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Those in Bucharest can choose from the varied events of the Open Streets program, a sports festival, and an event showcasing Asian cultures, while jazz takes over Sibiu.

In Bucharest:

Asia Fest

September 4 – September 6

Music, dances, traditional and contemporary performances, gastronomy, martial arts, cosplay, K-Pop, exhibitions and interactive workshops will tell the stories of 14 countries: Japan, South Korea, China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Turkey, Syria and Lebanon. The event takes place in the courtyard of the National Arena. More here.

Urban Playfield

September 5 – September 6

The festival of playful sports takes place in Bucharest’s IOR Park, which will host various activities for children and adults. More details here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Mihnea Dămăceanu, Dumitrița Răzlog and Theodor Pallady - Selfish

Until September 6

The exhibition, hosted by Jecza și Olaru, gathers recent works by Mihnea Dămăceanu and Dumitrița Răzlog, alongside two nudes by Theodor Pallady. More here.

In the country:

Sibiu Jazz Festival

September 2 – September 6

This year’s edition brings together the nostalgia of classic jazz with the freshness of contemporary improvisation for a diverse program celebrating “the melodic and rhythmic richness of jazz.” More here.

BETA – Timișoara Architecture Biennial

September 4 – October 25

The event takes place under the theme “In Practice – as opposed to ‘in theory’” and will see more than 40 projects by participants from 15 countries transform the building of the former Ion Mincu High School.

RROMA Film Festival

September 4 – September 6

The fourth edition of the event, which takes place in Brașov and in the commune of Augustin, brings a selection of short films inspired by Roma culture, alongside film productions presented and awarded in the international festival circuit. Access to all events is free. More here.

(Photo:  Razvan Ionut Dragomirescu | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Weekend calendar: Asia Fest in Bucharest, Sibiu Jazz Festival, RROMA Film Festival in Brașov

03 September 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Those in Bucharest can choose from the varied events of the Open Streets program, a sports festival, and an event showcasing Asian cultures, while jazz takes over Sibiu.

In Bucharest:

Asia Fest

September 4 – September 6

Music, dances, traditional and contemporary performances, gastronomy, martial arts, cosplay, K-Pop, exhibitions and interactive workshops will tell the stories of 14 countries: Japan, South Korea, China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Turkey, Syria and Lebanon. The event takes place in the courtyard of the National Arena. More here.

Urban Playfield

September 5 – September 6

The festival of playful sports takes place in Bucharest’s IOR Park, which will host various activities for children and adults. More details here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Mihnea Dămăceanu, Dumitrița Răzlog and Theodor Pallady - Selfish

Until September 6

The exhibition, hosted by Jecza și Olaru, gathers recent works by Mihnea Dămăceanu and Dumitrița Răzlog, alongside two nudes by Theodor Pallady. More here.

In the country:

Sibiu Jazz Festival

September 2 – September 6

This year’s edition brings together the nostalgia of classic jazz with the freshness of contemporary improvisation for a diverse program celebrating “the melodic and rhythmic richness of jazz.” More here.

BETA – Timișoara Architecture Biennial

September 4 – October 25

The event takes place under the theme “In Practice – as opposed to ‘in theory’” and will see more than 40 projects by participants from 15 countries transform the building of the former Ion Mincu High School.

RROMA Film Festival

September 4 – September 6

The fourth edition of the event, which takes place in Brașov and in the commune of Augustin, brings a selection of short films inspired by Roma culture, alongside film productions presented and awarded in the international festival circuit. Access to all events is free. More here.

(Photo:  Razvan Ionut Dragomirescu | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 September 2026
Politics
European Council president Antonio Costa condemns violations of Romanian airspace by drones
03 September 2026
Culture
Central Romania: British TV producer Charlie Ottley to restore visitor center in village of Şirnea
03 September 2026
Healthcare
Romania’s new medical eSănătateaMea platform facing access problems, government promises fix
03 September 2026
Justice
Council of Europe report: Romania makes progress against detainee ill-treatment, but overcrowding persists
03 September 2026
Culture
Romania selects Cristian Mungiu’s Cannes winner ‘Fjord’ for 2027 Oscars
03 September 2026
Politics
Romania expresses full solidarity with Germany following Leipzig drone incident
03 September 2026
Politics
Far-right party AUR seeks anti-corruption investigation into Romania’s SAFE defense program
03 September 2026
Politics
EC reportedly requires Romania to provide clarifications on Integrity Agency Law