“Viennese Gala” National Tour returns to Romania for Extraordinary Christmas Concerts

The “Viennese Gala” National Tour will return to Romania this winter, bringing together on the same stage musicians from the renowned Orchestra di Teatro D’Opera Italiana and the Vox Opera for a series of Christmas Concerts, according to a press release from the organizers.

The two orchestras are famous throughout Europe, and their collaboration brings to the stage artists who have performed alongside great names of world opera at the Verona Arena, La Scala Theatre in Milan, or the Vienna State Opera.

The musical direction is entrusted to the young conductor and soloist Bogdan Costache. Appreciated for his effervescence and dynamism, he will conduct “with the violin in his hand,” keeping alive the tradition established by Johann Strauss and revived in the modern era by André Rieu.

This year’s program proposes pieces presented for the first time nationally, emblematic works by the Strauss dynasty, Franz Lehár and Emmerich Kálmán, as well as rediscovered classic Romanian creations. The moments dedicated to the winter holidays will be completed by traditional carols performed by the Vox Opera Choir.

The stage picture will be completed by the Vox Opera Ballet Ensemble, under the choreographic direction of Vlad Sebastian, with dynamic moments of waltz, polka and can-can, culminating in the traditional invitation to dance: “Alles Walzer!”

In line with the organizers’ mission to promote the country’s young musicians, this year’s edition will bring into the spotlight the very young guitarist Gabriel Popescu, winner of numerous national and international competitions, alongside his professor and mentor, Mădălin Antonesei.

The producers promise a series of artistic surprises and special guests from Austria, Italy and Switzerland, who will be announced gradually in the period leading up to the tour.

Tickets are available here and here.

ITINERARY:

December 2, 8:00 p.m. – Satu Mare, House of Culture of the Trade Unions

December 3, 8:00 p.m. – Baia Mare, ATP Tech Center Hall

December 5, 8:00 p.m. – Oradea, House of Culture of the Trade Unions

December 6, 8:00 p.m. – Arad, State Philharmonic

December 7, 8:00 p.m. – Deva, “Drăgan Muntean” Cultural Center

December 8, 8:00 p.m. – Sibiu, “Ion Besoiu” Cultural Center

December 9, 8:00 p.m. – Craiova, “Marin Sorescu” National Theatre

December 10, 8:00 p.m. – Târgoviște, Cinema Independența

December 11, 8:00 p.m. – Ploiești, House of Culture of the Trade Unions

December 12, 8:00 p.m. – Pitești, House of Culture of the Trade Unions

December 13, 8:00 p.m. – Alba Iulia, House of Culture of the Trade Unions

December 14, 8:00 p.m. – Timișoara, Romanian National Opera

December 15, 8:00 p.m. – Târgu Mureș, Palace of Culture

December 16, 8:00 p.m. – Cluj-Napoca, Students’ House of Culture

December 17, 8:00 p.m. – Botoșani, House of Culture of the Trade Unions

December 18, 8:00 p.m. – Piatra Neamț, Cinema Mon Amour

December 19, 8:00 p.m. – Vaslui

December 20, 8:00 p.m. – Iași, Cinema Victoria – Unirii Hall

December 21, 8:00 p.m. – Bacău, “Radu Beligan” Summer Theatre

December 22, 8:00 p.m. – Focșani, “Balada” Hall

December 23, 8:00 p.m. – Buzău, County Council Hall

December 24, 8:00 p.m. – Brașov, Reduta Cultural Center

December 25, 8:00 p.m. – Bucharest, Bucharest National Theatre “Ion Caramitru” Hall

December 26, 7:00 p.m. – Constanța, House of Culture of the Trade Unions

December 27, 7:00 p.m. – Călărași, County Center for Culture and Creation

December 28, 8:00 p.m. – Galați, “Nae Leonard” Musical Theatre

December 29, 8:00 p.m. – Câmpina, Youth House

December 30, 7:00 p.m. – Râmnicu Vâlcea, House of Culture of the Trade Unions

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)