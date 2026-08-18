Events

UNTOLD announces dates, sells passes for 2027 Star Edition in Cluj-Napoca

18 August 2026

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The 2027 edition of UNTOLD will take place from August 5 to 8 in Cluj-Napoca, organizers announced. More than 40,000 passes have already been sold for the festival’s upcoming Star Edition.

The first 20,000 passes sold out within minutes, while sales exceeded 30,000 during the first 24 hours, the organizers said. The figure has since passed 40,000, nearly one year before the festival opens.

The festival has now released a limited batch of passes priced at EUR 119 plus fees. The price will increase once the current batch sells out, with passes available through the festival’s official ticketing platform.

The Star Edition will run for four days and four nights. The organizers said they had already secured the first headliner for 2027 but did not reveal the artist’s name.

Artists who performed on UNTOLD’s main stage in 2026 included Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson, Sting, Flo Rida, Martin Garrix, Marshmello, and The Chainsmokers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

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Positive Romania
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Events

UNTOLD announces dates, sells passes for 2027 Star Edition in Cluj-Napoca

18 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 2027 edition of UNTOLD will take place from August 5 to 8 in Cluj-Napoca, organizers announced. More than 40,000 passes have already been sold for the festival’s upcoming Star Edition.

The first 20,000 passes sold out within minutes, while sales exceeded 30,000 during the first 24 hours, the organizers said. The figure has since passed 40,000, nearly one year before the festival opens.

The festival has now released a limited batch of passes priced at EUR 119 plus fees. The price will increase once the current batch sells out, with passes available through the festival’s official ticketing platform.

The Star Edition will run for four days and four nights. The organizers said they had already secured the first headliner for 2027 but did not reveal the artist’s name.

Artists who performed on UNTOLD’s main stage in 2026 included Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson, Sting, Flo Rida, Martin Garrix, Marshmello, and The Chainsmokers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

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