Uber analysis reveals different mobility patterns across 39 Romanian cities

Cities across Romania show distinct ride patterns depending on the day of the week, local demand, and popular destinations, according to an Uber analysis covering 39 urban areas. The data, based on rides ordered through the app in the first half of 2026, also found that 10 p.m. was the busiest evening hour in almost every city analyzed.

One of the clearest differences was between weekday and weekend activity. Smaller cities generally recorded more visible shifts, while demand in Bucharest remained almost unchanged throughout the week.

As such, Bistrița registered the largest weekend increase, with ride activity approximately 22% higher than on weekdays. It was followed by Târgu Mureș, where activity rose by around 20%, and Buzău, with an increase of approximately 10%.

On the other hand, in Bucharest, the difference between weekend and weekday activity was only 0.4%.

According to the same report, while 10 p.m. was the most active evening hour across nearly all cities, the number of rides varied significantly. Bucharest recorded more than 701,000 trips during the peak time slot over the six months analyzed. Timișoara followed with more than 150,000 rides, while Iași recorded approximately 84,600 and Cluj-Napoca more than 66,300.

Restaurants were the most common category of destination in all 39 cities. Schools, hospitals, railway stations, and other transport hubs also frequently appeared among popular destinations, alongside shops and hotels.

Uber said mobility patterns were influenced by factors including city size, local infrastructure, working schedules, social habits, public transport networks, and access to local services.

“The data show that users turn to the app for both leisure activities and essential trips to schools, hospitals, railway stations, and airports. There is no single mobility pattern for Romania, and the services we provide must reflect this diversity,” said Iwona Kruk, Uber’s communications lead for Central and Eastern Europe.

Uber has been authorized in Romania as an alternative transport digital platform operator since 2020 and works exclusively with authorized partners. The app is currently available in 39 Romanian cities, and operates in more than 10,000 cities across over 70 countries worldwide.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com