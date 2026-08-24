Western Romania: Timișoara among 300 cities part of Bloomberg’s “Youth Climate Action Fund”

Timișoara, in western Romania, was selected among 300 cities around the world for the “Youth Climate Action Fund,” a Bloomberg Philanthropies program dedicated to involving young people aged 15–24 in finding solutions for a greener and more future-ready city.

As part of the program, the Romanian city will benefit from initial funding of USD 50,000, with the possibility of receiving another USD 50,000 for a new round of projects.

“Young people’s ideas can change the city, and now they can also receive funding to make them a reality,” the municipality reported in a Facebook post.

The best ideas among those submitted by the youth of Timișoara, from green spaces and urban gardens to solutions for reducing waste or increasing community resilience, will be selected and implemented. However, Timișoara’s participation in the program is to be put to a vote by the Local Council.

To date, more than 300,000 young people across five continents have taken part in the Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund, working with their city halls to create over 1,600 green spaces, plant over 1.8 million plants and 235,000 trees, develop nearly 5,000 gardens, launch 268 composting stations, and collect more than 405,000 pounds of trash and recyclables.

In 2026, the program grew to 300 cities, including 76 from Central and South America, 63 from North America, 60 from Africa, 58 from Europe, 35 from Asia, 6 from Oceania, and 2 from the Middle East.

Romania has several other cities alongside Timișoara in the Fund: Alba Iulia, Buzau, Cluj-Napoca, Moinesti, and Tulcea.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Concept TW|Dreamstime.com)