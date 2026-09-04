Swedish man wanted over Stockholm shooting apprehended in Romania

Romanian organized crime prosecutors have apprehended a Swedish citizen wanted by authorities in his home country over his alleged involvement in a shooting targeting two people in Stockholm. The suspect had lived in Romania for approximately three years, according to the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), as reported by Biziday.ro.

Prosecutors searched two properties in Bucharest and nearby Otopeni as part of an investigation into organized crime and aggravated murder.

According to investigators, several individuals tried to kill two people at a Stockholm address in September 2024. One of them allegedly fired at the building, with bullets passing through the entrance door and entering the home.

DIICOT said the suspect helped those involved in the attack, with his actions considered serious illegal threats aggravated by the use of a firearm.

Swedish authorities issued an arrest warrant for the man. He will be brought before a judge at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, with Romanian and Swedish law enforcement agencies cooperating in the case through Eurojust.

During the searches, authorities seized an air gun, a gas pistol, a bulletproof vest, quantities of plant material, data-storage devices, and bladed weapons.

According to DIICOT, another Swedish citizen suspected of belonging to a rival organized crime group was located in Romania in late July. A Romanian court ordered his detention pending extradition in connection with an alleged conspiracy to commit murder.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Călin)