SVN analysis: Around 4,000 apartments under construction in Bucharest’s Aviației area

Approximately 4,000 apartments are currently under construction in Bucharest’s Aviației area and are scheduled for completion between 2026 and 2028, according to an analysis by real estate consultancy SVN Romania. The average selling price for new apartments under development in the area stands at EUR 3,230 per usable square meter, excluding VAT.

SVN said Aviației is the capital’s main development hub for middle-market residential projects and a top destination for buyers seeking homes near the Aviației-Barbu Vǎcǎrescu business district. Projects in the area generally target the upper end of the middle-market segment and buyers with above-average incomes.

The starting price of a new one-bedroom apartment under construction averages EUR 158,000 plus VAT, while a new two-bedroom apartment starts at approximately EUR 214,000 plus VAT. Prices increase depending on the size of the property.

A household seeking to purchase a new one-bedroom apartment in the area with a mortgage would need an average monthly income of approximately RON 15,000, according to SVN’s calculations. The estimate was based on a 30-year mortgage with a fixed interest rate for the first three years, and a 25% down payment.

Meanwhile, the minimum monthly income needed to purchase a new two-bedroom apartment through a mortgage would be approximately RON 22,300. By comparison, a couple earning two average salaries in Bucharest had a combined monthly income of RON 14,620, or about EUR 2,800, based on National Institute of Statistics data for May 2026.

“The northern area of Bucharest — and, implicitly, Aviației — has always been a desirable location for prospective buyers, and those who have purchased a home here, whether in the 1980s, the 1990s or after 2020, have consistently had above-average incomes, without necessarily being luxury buyers. The current average price of a new home under development in the Aviației area is around 40% higher than the city average, a level explained by the neighborhood’s good image and by its location in the heart of Bucharest’s most important business area,” said Raluca Dobrisan, managing partner at SVN Romania Residentialist Floreasca.

Based on the number of homes sold annually in Bucharest, the residential projects under development in Aviației target approximately 4% of active buyers in the capital’s housing market.

SVN data also indicated that more than 7,200 additional homes could be developed in the area over the medium and long term, considering the land plots owned by investors active in the residential sector.

According to SVN, the analysis did not include residential projects in the Fabrica de Glucozǎ area or those located in Ilfov County.

The number of houses and apartments sold in the Bucharest–Ilfov region during the first six months of 2026 was 1.4% lower than in the same period last year. At the national level, residential sales declined by nearly 9% year-on-year, according to data from the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com