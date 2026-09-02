Ipsos survey: Romanians see university education as an opportunity, but doubt return on investment

Romanians see education as an opportunity, but have doubts about the return on investment in a university degree, according to the global Ipsos Education Monitor 2026 study, conducted in 31 countries.

According to the study, Romanians are more likely to recommend that young people pursue university studies, but only 47% believe that a university degree is worth the investment.

This result highlights a clear difference between the symbolic value attributed to education and the perception of the concrete benefits it offers in the current labor market context, according to the survey authors.

The results also highlight Romanians’ concern about young people’s prospects. Around 78% of respondents believe that young people in Romania would have better opportunities if they moved abroad, reflecting the perception that access to professional and development opportunities is more favorable outside the country.

Regarding the challenges faced by younger generations, respondents identified economic difficulties as the main problem, followed closely by the mismatch between the education system and labor market requirements, poverty, inequality, the quality of education, and the phenomenon of bullying.

The same study showed that 73% of respondents support banning the use of social media by children under 14, while only 39% believe that artificial intelligence should be banned in schools.

Overall, perception of education in Romania remains predominantly negative. Only 12% of respondents believe that the education system provides quality education. This represents the second-lowest level among the 31 countries analyzed, after Peru.

Romanians’ negative perception of the national education system is longstanding. Its stability indicates that the changes implemented so far have not been sufficiently visible to significantly alter public opinion.

“Last year, we observed that Romanians were losing confidence in the ability of the education system to respond to current needs, while the main concerns were related to outdated curricula, the lack of reforms and young people’s well-being. The results of the Ipsos Education Monitor 2026 show that this lack of trust is now also reflected in the perception of educational outcomes: although university studies continue to be recommended, fewer than half of Romanians believe that a university degree is worth the investment,” said Irina Nicolaescu (Aldesiu), Client Director, Ipsos Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

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