Romania's party AUR to host far-right European forum, rally in support of detained Călin Georgescu
The AUR protest also coincides with the Romania-Poland football match, which will bring approximately 3,000 Polish fans to Bucharest.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 3 min read
The far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is set to organize a forum featuring extremist parties from around Europe in Bucharest this weekend. At the same time, the party encouraged supporters to show up in the capital on Saturday, November 14, to protest in support of pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu, currently detained for fraud.