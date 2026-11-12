Romanian government plans to dissolve or merge over 100 state entities, Social Democratic leader says
The reform is necessary because some state institutions have attributions that overlap with those of other entities.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Sorin Grindeanu, leader of the Social Democratic Party and a guiding hand of the PSD-backed government led by independent Luca Niculescu, outlined plans to eliminate more than 100 state entities in a wide-reaching reform.
During an interview on Wednesday, November 11, Grindeanu said he asked interior minister and deputy prime minister Marian Neacșu, who leads the reform initiative, to “show no mercy.”