Sorin Grindeanu, leader of the Social Democratic Party and a guiding hand of the PSD-backed government led by independent Luca Niculescu, outlined plans to eliminate more than 100 state entities in a wide-reaching reform.

During an interview on Wednesday, November 11, Grindeanu said he asked interior minister and deputy prime minister Marian Neacșu, who leads the reform initiative, to “show no mercy.”