Three commercial vessels were hit by drones on Saturday, November 14, while navigating a segment of the Black Sea near the Romanian territorial waters.

The first vessel, the oil tanker Evia Petrol V, flying the Greek flag, was hit by a drone at around 21:10, approximately four nautical miles east-southeast of Sulina. A fire broke out on board the ship after it was hit.

Subsequently, at around 21:45, the bulk carrier Marsol, located approximately five nautical miles southeast of the Sulina Canal, was also hit by a drone, causing a fire on board.

“In both cases, the fires were extinguished by the vessels' crews. No casualties were recorded,” the Romanian Ministry of National Defense (MApN) stated.

According to tracking data from the MarineTraffic and Vesselfinder platforms, Evia Petrol V is operational and sailing towards the Greek port of Piraeus. The bulk carrier Marsol, flying the flag of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, is heading for the port of Giurgiulești in the Republic of Moldova, which was acquired by the Romanian government.

Another commercial vessel, Ali Najafov, reported that it had been hit by a drone near the mouth of the Danube. Following the impact, a fire broke out on board the vessel, which was extinguished by the crew.

A day later, Romania’s Ministry of Defense declared a segment of the Black Sea between Sulina and Sfântu Gheorghe “dangerous for navigation due to floating objects” after three commercial vessels were hit over 24 hours.

On Sunday, November 15, the Maritime Hydrographic Directorate (DHM) issued a radio notice to mariners, declaring the area between Sulina and Sfântu Gheorghe dangerous for navigation due to the presence of floating objects coming from the north. The directorate said ships should avoid entering the area.

At the same time, residents of Tulcea County, in southeastern Romania, were warned regarding a possible drone incursion.

Government reaction

The attacks “reflect the deteriorating security situation caused by Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. We will continue to take all necessary measures, alongside our Allies, to strengthen security in the Black Sea. This remains a key priority for the Government, in close cooperation with our regional partners and NATO,” said Romanian prime minister Luca Niculescu.

X postOpen on X

The attacks were also condemned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said that they call into question Russia's commitment to peace negotiations. On Monday, foreign minister Dan Neculăescu is set to advocate for freedom and safety of navigation in the Black Sea at the meeting with his counterparts from EU countries.