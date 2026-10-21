The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, announced on Tuesday, October 20, that it decided to send “additional resources” to the Black Sea following Russian drone attacks on commercial vessels in the territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria.

The announcement ​came after NATO's main decision-making body, the North Atlantic ​Council, discussed security in the Black Sea at the alliance's ⁠Brussels headquarters the same day.

The meeting followed talks between NATO secretary general Mark Rutte and Romanian president Nicușor Dan and Bulgarian prime minister Rumen Radev on the sidelines of the European Council. Both leaders called for the recent incidents in the Black Sea to be addressed at the Alliance level.

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Although the information was provided by a spokesperson who did not specify what type of additional assets would be sent, Bulgarian prime minister Rumen Radev said that an American reconnaissance aircraft was already patrolling the Black Sea for the “reconnaissance and identification of potential risks.”

Soon after, a military analysis website cited by Biziday identified a Boeing P-8 Poseidon from a base in Sicily that carried out a low-altitude search mission off the Bulgarian coast before landing in Varna. This type of aircraft is specialized in naval surveillance and even anti-submarine warfare.

Romanian president Nicușor Dan confirmed the military deployment in a post on Facebook, noting that NATO was taking “concrete measures to strengthen security and protect navigation, trade, and energy infrastructure.”

“Romania sent a direct message that we expect stronger support through additional counter-drone, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities and expertise, as well as an adapted and strengthened NATO posture in the region. These are essential for protecting lives, global trade, and critical infrastructure, as well as for keeping the Black Sea safe and open,” the official said.

Dan reminded that on October 17, two Romanian Air Force F-16 aircraft engaged and shot down two drones that had illegally entered national airspace.

Both the Bulgarian and Romanian coasts have been the scene of aerial drone attacks on commercial vessels in recent weeks, and Romanian F-16 aircraft even