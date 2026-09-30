Six in ten (60.4%) young Romanians aged between 15 and 29 lived in overcrowded spaces in 2025, the highest share in the European Union. By comparison, only 26.9% of young Europeans were in the same situation, according to Eurostat data published on Tuesday, September 29.

Romania was followed in the ranking by Latvia, where 54.9% of young people lived in overcrowded households, and Bulgaria, with a share of 52.8%. At the opposite end were Cyprus, with a rate of 3.5%, Ireland, with 7.4%, and Malta, with 7.7%.