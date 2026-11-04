Bucharest City Hall announced that it proposed keeping local taxes and fees unchanged in 2027. The draft measure must still be approved by the city’s General Council.

“Local taxes in Bucharest, as well as residential parking fees, will remain unchanged in 2027,” the City Hall said on Facebook, adding that mayor Ciprian Ciucu had decided to cap them at their 2026 levels.

Under the proposal, as reported by Digi24, individuals would continue to pay a tax rate of 0.1% for residential buildings and related structures. The rate for nonresidential properties owned by individuals would remain at 0.2%, while the rate for nonresidential buildings owned or used by companies would stay at 1.5%.

Annual residential parking fees would continue to vary by area, at RON 796 in Zone A, RON 663 in Zone B, RON 530 in Zone C, and RON 397 in Zone D.

The fee applies to each vehicle and can be paid in two equal installments, by March 31 and September 30. Where the parking right does not cover the entire year, the charge is calculated based on the number of days of use.

The tourism promotion fee would also remain unchanged at RON 10 per night of accommodation.