An AI-generated image purporting to show a bear on a street in Câmpina, Prahova county, prompted a 112 emergency call and a citywide RO-Alert warning. However, the gendarmes dispatched to the area found no witnesses who had actually seen the animal, according to Agerpres.

The incident occurred on October 18, when a caller reported the suspected presence of a bear on a street in the city. The caller showed officers a photograph received through WhatsApp that appeared to place the animal in the area.

“Those contacted said they had also received the photograph from other people, without being able to identify a genuine source confirming the animal’s presence,” Câmpina City Hall said.

The investigators concluded that the image had been created using artificial intelligence and repeatedly forwarded between users. No evidence confirming that a bear had entered the city was found.

The City Hall urged residents to verify alarming material before sharing it on social media or messaging services.

“Images generated or altered using artificial intelligence can be very difficult to distinguish from genuine ones and may lead to the spread of false information, creating unjustified panic,” the municipality said.

The authorities nevertheless advised residents to call 112 when there are genuine indications that a bear or another wild animal is present, providing precise information about the location and circumstances of the sighting. Bears were previously spotted in Câmpina.