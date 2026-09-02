Russian attack damages Ukraine border checkpoint with Romania

Russia has struck again at the border with Romania, destroying the Orlivka border crossing and customs checkpoint in Ukraine, which connects the two countries, Digi24 announced on the morning of September 1. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of intentionally targeting the Orlivka crossing in an attempt to disrupt freight traffic.

The effects of the strike are also visible in Romania, as it is no longer possible to pass through this border point.

The mayor of Isaccea, Ștefan Niculai, told Digi24 that ferry traffic in the area is currently blocked. He recalled the moments of the attacks in the area of the Orlivka-Isaccea border point. “The infrastructure was not affected, but for now, the Danube is not being crossed,” the mayor said.

“I personally was in the central area at the time. People are scared; they are asking questions. From my point of view, it was one of the most powerful attacks. You would have had the impression that part of the events were taking place on Romanian territory. A totally unpleasant and worrying situation,” the mayor said.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of intentionally hitting the Orlivka crossing point.

Russia continues its campaign against Ukrainian logistics infrastructure. In the massive attack from Monday night into Tuesday, involving a “significant number” of missiles and jet-powered drones, Russia intentionally damaged a border crossing point between Ukraine and Romania, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on the X platform.

“A border crossing point with Romania was deliberately damaged, because it is infrastructure for exports,” Zelensky wrote.

Reuters previously reported that Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s borders, in addition to strikes on energy and logistics facilities. On Tuesday, a new attack halted border crossings to Romania at Orlivka, on the Danube.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)