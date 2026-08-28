Romanian president backs stronger European defence role, argues for US systems procurement

Romanian president Nicușor Dan said Europe must assume a greater share of responsibility for its own defence while reaffirming Romania’s commitment to strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, in an opinion article published by Fox News on August 27.

Dan said Romania was not asking the United States to do more for its defence, but was prepared to increase its own contribution. He argued that gratitude for US leadership should be accompanied by greater responsibility from European allies, including through increased defence spending.

Romania has committed to reaching defence spending of 5% of GDP by 2035, according to Dan, who said the country was prepared to increase both the scale and pace of its commitments to NATO and its strategic partnership with the US.

The president said he had recently sent Romania’s national security adviser and Chief of Defence to the US to discuss the redistribution of responsibilities within NATO and Bucharest’s commitment to a deeper strategic partnership with Washington.

Romania is also expanding its military infrastructure. At Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, the country has launched a EUR 2.5-3 billion (USD 2.9-3.5 billion) programme to expand and modernise the facility, Dan said.

He added that Romania’s armed forces were being modernised largely around US defence systems, including Patriot air-defence systems, HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, F-16 fighter aircraft and Abrams tanks. Romania also plans to acquire 32 F-35A fighter aircraft.

Dan said the procurement of US-made systems was intended to ensure interoperability with US and NATO platforms and strengthen Romania’s ability to contribute to collective defence.

The president said deterrence depended not only on NATO’s ability to respond once a crisis had begun, but also on convincing potential adversaries that aggression would fail and that the alliance would respond collectively.

“A stronger Romania means a stronger southeastern flank, a safer Black Sea and the strengthening of NATO’s capacity to deter conflicts throughout Europe,” Dan wrote.

“Romania will not wait to be tested before being prepared,” he added.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)