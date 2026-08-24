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Romanian Air Force to open Bucharest International Air Show 2026

24 August 2026

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The Romanian Air Force will open the flight program at the Bucharest International Air Show (BIAS) 2026 on Saturday, August 29. The displays will begin at 10 a.m. at the Băneasa International Airport.

The aerial program will include aerobatics, tactical demonstrations, and formation flights featuring F-16 Fighting Falcon jets, C-27J Spartan and C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, and IAR-330 helicopters, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Military aircraft from Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, and Slovenia will also perform at this year’s event at the invitation of the Romanian Air Force.

The static exhibition will feature an F-16 Fighting Falcon, a C-27J Spartan, IAR-330 and IAR-316B Alouette helicopters, and an IAK-52 training aircraft. Visitors will also be able to see a replica of the Vlaicu II aircraft, a full-scale model of the IAR-80, an IAR-317 Airfox helicopter, and a TPS-79R radar.

The exhibition will further include HAWK and M903/PATRIOT systems, flight and infantry weapons simulators, and an explosive ordnance disposal vehicle.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest International Air Show)

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Events

Romanian Air Force to open Bucharest International Air Show 2026

24 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Air Force will open the flight program at the Bucharest International Air Show (BIAS) 2026 on Saturday, August 29. The displays will begin at 10 a.m. at the Băneasa International Airport.

The aerial program will include aerobatics, tactical demonstrations, and formation flights featuring F-16 Fighting Falcon jets, C-27J Spartan and C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, and IAR-330 helicopters, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Military aircraft from Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, and Slovenia will also perform at this year’s event at the invitation of the Romanian Air Force.

The static exhibition will feature an F-16 Fighting Falcon, a C-27J Spartan, IAR-330 and IAR-316B Alouette helicopters, and an IAK-52 training aircraft. Visitors will also be able to see a replica of the Vlaicu II aircraft, a full-scale model of the IAR-80, an IAR-317 Airfox helicopter, and a TPS-79R radar.

The exhibition will further include HAWK and M903/PATRIOT systems, flight and infantry weapons simulators, and an explosive ordnance disposal vehicle.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest International Air Show)

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Positive Romania
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