Romania’s PM warns unfinished PNRR projects may have to return EU funds

Interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan warned that projects financed through the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) that are not completed by the end of 2026 could require beneficiaries to return funds already received.

More than 15,000 projects are being financed under Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), of which 4,500 had not been completed by the end of July, and around 2,500 (one-sixth of total) remained unfinished as of August 27, Bolojan said in a Facebook post, cited by Economedia.ro.

The projects are generally managed by local authorities. Those completed by the end of August will receive their full allocated funding, while projects completed by the end of 2026 will retain the partial funding already disbursed, according to the prime minister.

Beneficiaries whose projects are not completed by the end of the year will have to return the funds already received, Bolojan said.

“This means that local authorities and builders have organised themselves well and will not lose funds,” Bolojan said, referring to the progress made on the projects.

Payment requests can be submitted in September, with disbursements expected to be made within a few days, according to the prime minister.

Bolojan urged local authorities and contractors to complete the remaining works within the applicable deadlines, linking the implementation of the projects to broader budgetary responsibility.

“Completing the work on time, in quality conditions, as well as good organisation, are aspects related to budgetary responsibility and respect for citizens,” he said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)