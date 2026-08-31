Education

Romania tops list of EU countries with highest proportion of young people out of work or education

31 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has the highest proportion of young people aged 15-29 who are neither employed nor enrolled in school, university, or another form of education, nor involved in any form of training, the so-called Neither in Employment nor in Education or Training, or NEETs, in the European Union, according to Eurostat.

More exactly, 19.2% of young people in Romania were in a NEET situation in 2025. The figure is slightly lower than in 2024, when roughly 19.4% of young people were in this situation. 

The countries with the highest percentages of young people in this situation were Romania, Bulgaria (13.8%), and Greece (13.6%).

By comparison, the EU average was 11%. The countries with the lowest percentage of NEETs were the Netherlands (5.3%), Sweden (5.9%), and Slovenia (7.6%).

"It is important to ensure that the transition from education to working life is a smooth one for young people and, at the same time, to highlight the risks associated with this situation. There are risks, both for the individual and, in the long term, for society, if young people become disconnected from both education and the labor market," Eurostat noted in its analysis.

The EU has set a target for member states to reduce the share of young people in NEET status to 9% by 2030.

According to an Edupedu.ro analysis, Romania saw a considerable decline in the NEET rate until 2020, to 16.6%, but the rate rose sharply in 2021, and since then its annual decrease has been insignificant.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eurostat on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Education

Romania tops list of EU countries with highest proportion of young people out of work or education

31 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has the highest proportion of young people aged 15-29 who are neither employed nor enrolled in school, university, or another form of education, nor involved in any form of training, the so-called Neither in Employment nor in Education or Training, or NEETs, in the European Union, according to Eurostat.

More exactly, 19.2% of young people in Romania were in a NEET situation in 2025. The figure is slightly lower than in 2024, when roughly 19.4% of young people were in this situation. 

The countries with the highest percentages of young people in this situation were Romania, Bulgaria (13.8%), and Greece (13.6%).

By comparison, the EU average was 11%. The countries with the lowest percentage of NEETs were the Netherlands (5.3%), Sweden (5.9%), and Slovenia (7.6%).

"It is important to ensure that the transition from education to working life is a smooth one for young people and, at the same time, to highlight the risks associated with this situation. There are risks, both for the individual and, in the long term, for society, if young people become disconnected from both education and the labor market," Eurostat noted in its analysis.

The EU has set a target for member states to reduce the share of young people in NEET status to 9% by 2030.

According to an Edupedu.ro analysis, Romania saw a considerable decline in the NEET rate until 2020, to 16.6%, but the rate rose sharply in 2021, and since then its annual decrease has been insignificant.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eurostat on Facebook)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 September 2026
M&A
Romania's Romgaz completes Azomureş takeover and expects commissioning of Iernut power plant in early 2027
01 September 2026
Politics
Romanian Parliament begins new session with government vote among key priorities
31 August 2026
Culture
Romanian Language Day celebrated simultaneously in Romania, Moldova and Ukraine
31 August 2026
Politics
Social Democrat leader Sorin Grindeanu says party ready to form Romania’s next government
31 August 2026
Healthcare
Romanian authorities inaugurate new PNRR-funded medical centers in Cluj-Napoca, Târgu Mureș
31 August 2026
Macro
Romania’s budget deficit nearly halves to 2.34% of GDP in January-July 2026
31 August 2026
Politics
USR leader Dominic Fritz set to lose Timișoara mayor mandate by end-September under new integrity law
31 August 2026
Sports
Romanian athletes make history at World Rowing Championships with three gold medals