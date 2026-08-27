Record 180 museums in Romania and Republic of Moldova to participate in Night of Museums in Villages

Over 180 museums and rural heritage collections from Romania and the Republic of Moldova are set to participate in the fourth edition of the Night of Museums in Villages.

The sites, spread over a diverse area of rural heritage, will be open to the public with free admission on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Unlike its sister event, the Night of Museums, the Night of Museums in Villages also features multiple types of sites. Visitors can explore wooden churches and fortified churches, fortified manor houses and mansions, traditional houses and peasant households, mills and ovens, workshops and collections of old objects, archaeological sites, memorial houses, traditional households, cultural centers, village schools, inns, parks, creative barns, narrow-gauge steam trains, contemporary art collections, orchards with sculptures, castles and palaces, gastronomic points, mausoleums, arboretums and fishing villages.

This year’s edition also brings a first: 14 sites from the Republic of Moldova are participating in Night of Museums in Villages for the first time. These include traditional houses, village museums, ethnographic collections, traditional gatherings and handicraft circles.

“180 participants means 180 reasons to hit the road on August 29. The fact that we have reached such a large number of participants and that, for the first time, we have such a strong presence from the Republic of Moldova shows us that Night of Museums in Villages has become more than just an event. It is a network that grows year after year and connects people, communities and places that need to be seen,” said Dragoș Neamu, initiator of Night of Museums in Villages and project manager.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)