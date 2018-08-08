Number of real estate transactions in Romania, lower in July

Some 44,430 real estate transactions were closed in Romania in July this year, down by 17% compared to the same month of last year, according to data from the Cadaster and Real Estate Publicity Agency – ANCPI.

In July 2017, there were some 53,500 real estate deals. The ANCPI statistics include house and apartment transactions as well as land deals.

The most real estate transactions were closed in Bucharest – 6,815, Ilfov county – 3,285 and Timis county – 2,712. The fewest were in Olt county – only 102 such deals.

House and apartment sales have declined in recent months as lending costs have increased. Last year, a total of 627,800 land and house sales were registered in Romania, according to ANCPI data.

