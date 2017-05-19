The painting Nepotopen, a work of Romania-born surrealist painter Victor Brauner, sold this week for USD 200,000 at Christie’s in New York.

The painting, dating from 1945, had an initial estimate of USD 100,000 – USD 150,000. The painting was sold in the Impressionist and Modern Art Day Sale.

Victor Brauner was born in Piatra Neamt, in Northeastern Romania, in 1903. After helping establish the Dadaist review 75 HP in Bucharest, and being associated with the Dadaist and Surrealist review UNU, Brauner moved to Paris in 1930. He was included in the Exposition Internationale du Surréalisme at the Galerie Maeght in Paris in 1947. His work was on display at the Venice Biennale in 1954 and in 1966.

Christie’s also auctioned this week La muse endormie (Sleeping Muse), a 1913 bronze cast work of Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși. The work sold for a record USD 57.36 million at Christie’s Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale in New York on May 15.

(Photo source: www.christies.com)