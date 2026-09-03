Romanian real estate developer One United Properties fully leases all modern office buildings

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), a major investor and developer of residential, office, and mixed-use real estate in Romania listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has fully leased the modern buildings in its office portfolio, according to a press release.

In total, the company leased an area of over 140,000 sqm. The operational buildings One Victoriei Plaza, One Cotroceni Park Office (phases 1 and 2), and One Tower were fully leased, while One Technology District, the office hub developed turnkey for Infineon Technologies, was fully leased under a 15-year lease agreement. In addition, One Gallery, currently nearing completion, was also fully pre-leased.

According to the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Marketbeat Office Q2 2026 report, no new office project was completed in Bucharest in the first half of the year, while the vacancy rate on the Bucharest office market stood at 11.6% at the end of the second quarter of 2026, the lowest level recorded since the third quarter of 2020. At the same time, net take-up, generated by companies expanding or entering the market, reached 73% of total leasing activity, up from 53% a year earlier.

One United Properties hosts major brands under its roofs, according to the press release. One Cotroceni Park Office, with Phases 1 and 2 totaling 82,798 square meters of GLA, serves as the headquarters for renowned international companies such as Siemens Energy, Ford, DP World, Deutsche Bahn, Stripe, Cencora, and BAT Global Business Solutions.

Similarly, One Tower, with 24,073 square meters of GLA, is home to companies such as Saint-Gobain, CBRE, McCann Worldgroup Romania, CMS, and Sanador.

With 12,000 square meters of GLA, One Victoriei Plaza serves as the headquarters of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank in Romania.

One Technology District, in turn, comprises 21,514 sqm GLA, including laboratory spaces, and was fully leased to the German group Infineon Technologies under a 15-year lease agreement. The building was developed to host one of the largest semiconductor research and development centers in Southeastern Europe.

The company aims to build a commercial portfolio (office and retail) of 195,000 sqm GLA by the end of 2026. By 2030, the company aims to reach a rental portfolio of over 300,000 sqm GLA, with a gross asset value of more than EUR 1 billion and headline annual triple net rent (NNN) of over EUR 75 million.

The office and retail segment is of strategic importance to One United Properties, as medium- and long-term lease agreements generate recurring income and complement the residential development activity. For 2027, the rental portfolio is estimated to generate headline annual triple net rent (NNN) of EUR 45 million.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)