One United Properties halts sale of Bucharest office building One Tower due to lack of bids

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) has halted the sale process for its One Tower office building in Bucharest after failing to find a buyer willing to meet its target price, co-founder Victor Căpitanu said on August 27, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

“For now, there is no sale of One Tower. We have not been able to find a buyer at the price we are looking for. So we have decided that it is better, for now, for the shareholders to keep this asset,” Căpitanu reportedly said during a teleconference with investors.

One Tower is located on Calea Floreasca in Bucharest and is operated through One United Tower SRL, in which One United Properties holds a 71.46% stake.

The company announced in 2025 that it had received approval to begin negotiations for the sale of its stake in the subsidiary operating the office building.

The decision to retain the property means the company will continue to hold its interest in the office asset while market conditions and potential sale opportunities are reassessed.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)