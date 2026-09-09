The trial of former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, former mercenary leader Horațiu Potra, and 20 other defendants began with a postponement at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, Hotnews.ro reported. Georgescu did not attend the first hearing and requested a delay through his lawyers, which the court granted, setting the next hearing for September 28.

Potra and several other defendants appeared before the court for the opening hearing.