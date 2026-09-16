Slow Coffee Festival will hold its tenth edition at Romexpo’s Pavilion A in Bucharest from September 25 to 27. The event will bring together 145 exhibitors from 23 countries across an area of approximately 10,000 sqm.

This year’s theme, “It Takes a Village,” focuses on the relationships and communities involved in developing the specialty coffee industry.

“The things that last are built through the contributions of people who choose to grow together,” festival director Laura Roshanian said.

September 25 will be reserved for industry professionals and the Green Connect B2B programme. Held under the theme “Coffee Under Pressure,” its discussions will examine climate change, economic instability, traceability, European Union deforestation rules, technology, and the distribution of risks and costs throughout the supply chain.

The festival will open to the general public on September 26 and 27, offering coffee tastings alongside cultural, artistic, educational, and family activities.

Three competitions will also take place: the Code2Cup Championship for the IT community, the Stronghold Roasting Championship, and the Romanian National AeroPress Championship. The winners of the latter two will represent Romania at international finals in Seoul and Mexico, respectively.

Tickets are available through iabilet.ro and the festival’s website.