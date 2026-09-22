Romania’s potential GDP growth weakens to 2%, but can increase in coming years
Romania’s potential GDP growth rate is currently around 2% per annum, down from 3.5%–3.75% before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ING Romanian chief economist Valentin Tataru.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
A strong investment cycle is preventing a sharper decline and could lift potential growth to 2.4%–2.7% by 2027–2029, according to an analysis by ING Bank signed by Tataru and cited by Ziarul Financiar.
In his view, Romania’s next challenge will be less the volume of investment and more how productively the new assets are used.