Romania’s PM-designate Mureşan says PSD must choose between pro-EU government and AUR partnership
Mureşan said he currently had the support of 169 lawmakers.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romanian PM-designate Siegfried Mureşan said on Friday, September 18, that he would begin talks to secure parliamentary support for a new government with national minority lawmakers before approaching the Social Democratic Party (PSD).
He said the PSD would have to decide whether to support a pro-European government or strengthen its partnership with the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).