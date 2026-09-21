The leaders of the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Hungarian party UDMR have expressed openness to negotiations with the Social Democrats (PSD) over support for prime minister-designate Siegfried Mureșan.

The UDMR deputy prime minister Tanczos Barna went further, arguing for the revival, potentially in a different formula, of the rotating prime minister arrangement used by the former four-party coalition before May 5.

“Obviously, we will be open in the coming days to discussions, including with PSD, on what conditions they could support this government with a positive vision for Romania,” USR leader Dominic Fritz said.

Barna said the UDMR still considers that “the best solution is a restoration, even in a different formula, of that majority that fell apart in April” and that “the rotating [prime minister] can still be a solution for a solid political construction”.

He ruled out negotiations with the far-right AUR, SOS and other parties he described as extremist, saying the UDMR would not participate in a government dependent on their support.

“The details, of course, must be discussed in political negotiations with PSD. PNL, USR and UDMR made this proposal with a view to stabilizing the political situation, and we welcome the fact that there is this opportunity for the political house to solve the problem for the next two years,” he said, quoted by Digi24.

“We emphasize once again that we will not participate in the formation of any government that will need the support of AUR, SOS or other extremist parties. Therefore, we believe that next week negotiations must be resumed to offer another alternative, another perspective and a stable, medium-term government for Romania,” he added.