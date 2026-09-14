President Nicusor Dan has taken no formal step over the past three months, since he designated dissident Liberal (PNL) Adrian Vestea for the prime minister position without previously informing the political parties.

Social Democrat leader Sorin Grindeanu promised to come up with a “transparent majority” if he is designated for the prime minister position, but it remains unclear what his majority would include.

The Liberals would not back a PSD government, while the Hungarian party UDMR refuses to cohabit with far-right MPs in a would-be majority. This means Grindeanu’s transparent majority would have to include a large number of MPs from the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), which cannot afford to support a PSD government in its entirety because this would leave its electorate vulnerable to a rapprochement with Calin Georgescu, who is actively campaigning and is not particularly close to being convicted for his alleged electoral irregularities or far-right political activity.

He called on “everybody” to tone down the rhetoric, according to News.ro.

The PSD leader also added that the Social Democrats do not back the scenario of a technocratic government.

In turn, Liberal leader Ilie Bolojan came up with precisely the scenario of a government of technocrats.

“A solution to unblocking [the situation], far from ideal, but necessary, is a neutral government, formed by technocrats, with clear and limited objectives: budgetary rectification, finalising the procedures for closing the PNRR, drafting the budget for 2027, while maintaining the recovery line agreed with Romania's partners and financiers,” Bolojan argued.

He stressed that the technocrats should be independent and not Social Democrats.

“The PNL's refusal to vote for a government that includes PSD ministers is not stubbornness, but the lesson of the former coalition: PSD has no respect for Romania's real interest and pursues only its own clientelistic interests. Romania has travelled a difficult path, signs of recovery are beginning to appear, and we cannot accept the waste of this effort,” concluded the interim prime minister.