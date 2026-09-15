Romanian rock band byron has launched the byron Library, a community project designed to bring books closer to young people. The library is hosted and managed by The Youth, the National Youth Ecosystem Center, at 22 Christian Tell Street in Bucharest.

The project developed from the book club started by Dan Byron in 2024. Now in its 18th edition, the club has attracted hundreds of participants and held meetings at events including the Transilvania International Film Festival, Electric Castle, the Râșnov Film and Histories Festival, and Guitar Meeting.

“The byron Library began with a very simple idea: since we had already gathered around books, we thought we could create something that went beyond our monthly meetings,” Dan Byron said. “In Romania, access to books and reading habits are still far from where we would like them to be.”

The library’s collection includes donations from publishers such as Humanitas, Trei, Publica, ART, Cartier, Litera, Nemira, and Curtea Veche, as well as books contributed by members of the community. Cărturești added more than 400 new volumes and furnished a dedicated reading corner.

The space will also host some future meetings of the byron book club. Meanwhile, a Cărturești campaign running until September 28 will support the development of three additional youth libraries in Târgoviște, Târgu Jiu, and Ploiești.

The initiative coincides with byron’s 20th anniversary, which the band is marking with a national concert tour this autumn.