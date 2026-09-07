Romanian president Nicușor Dan and acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan marked the start of the 2026-2027 school year on Monday, September 7, with messages for students, teachers, and parents. Dan focused on the need for critical thinking and equitable access to education, while Bolojan presented the results of a major investment program in the sector.

“School today has a more important, but also more difficult mission than ever: to form adults capable of thinking critically,” Nicușor Dan said.

As technology and artificial intelligence become increasingly present in everyday life, access to information is no longer sufficient, the president argued. Students must learn to ask the right questions, verify information found online, distinguish facts from disinformation, and form their own opinions based on reliable sources.

Dan also said reforms and investments cannot succeed without respected, well-trained, and supported teachers. Their working conditions and salaries should reflect the importance of the profession, he added.

Further on, the president acknowledged that repeated changes to Romania’s education system have often caused mistrust and demotivation. Some measures were introduced too quickly, without enough time for preparation and adaptation, while others were never fully implemented, he said.

“Education needs responsibly designed measures, built on data, on a real assessment of results, and on what truly works for the benefit of students,” Nicușor Dan stated.

Any change should be accompanied by dialogue, resources, and sufficient time to produce results, he added.

Addressing pupils, Dan described education as the safest investment in their future and encouraged them to remain curious, disciplined, and willing to learn. He also advised them not to neglect face-to-face interactions, saying that online activities cannot replace time spent with classmates and friends.

The president also said Romania still had many shortcomings to address, including difficult learning conditions and unresolved problems in some communities. The country’s goal should be to ensure that every child has access to education, regardless of where they were born, where they live, or their family’s financial situation, he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate message, interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan said the new school year was beginning as one of Romania’s largest education investment programs neared completion. More than EUR 2.5 billion was allocated through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), local budgets, and the national budget.

According to the prime minister, more than 90,000 classrooms and school facilities in over 4,000 schools received new furniture and equipment, while more than 1,000 high schools were equipped with smart laboratories.

The investments also financed more than 100 new nurseries providing over 6,600 places for children, as well as the construction and equipping of seven dual-education campuses.

More than 1,500 schools received support aimed at reducing school dropout, while over 95,000 teachers completed digital pedagogy training to help them make better use of the new equipment.

“Allocations for education are investments whose benefits can be seen generation after generation,” Ilie Bolojan said.

The 2026-2027 school year in Romania includes 36 weeks of classes divided into five modules, with five holiday periods scheduled between them.