Romanian president Nicușor Dan and his partner Mirabela Grădinaru laid flowers at the 9/11 Memorial in New York on Sunday, Septemebr 20. The tribute took place during Dan’s visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly.

“At the 9/11 Memorial, we laid flowers in memory of all those who lost their lives on that tragic day, including the Romanian citizens who never returned home,” Dan said on Facebook.

“We remember their lives. We honour their memory. We will never forget them.”

The president praised the United States’ response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, highlighting the country’s “extraordinary courage” and resilience.

“Romania stood by its ally then and will continue to firmly support the United States in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

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Nicușor Dan is in New York to attend the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where leaders and representatives of member states are meeting to discuss major international issues.