Romanian non-profit Ateliere Fără Frontiere (Workshops Without Borders) announced that it opened applications for the first 2026 round of its Dăm Click pe România programme, which will donate more than 2,500 refurbished computers. Schools, NGOs, and social institutions across Romania can apply until October 4.

Applicants may request five, 10, 15, or 20 computers and must explain their need for the equipment and its expected impact.

The selected recipients will be announced on October 12.

“Each computer donated through Dăm Click pe România delivers three results at once: an electronic device receives a new life, a real job is created for someone in our social and professional integration programme, and a student or institution gains access to technology they otherwise could not afford,” said Cristina Bîcîilă, general director of Ateliere Fără Frontiere.

Eligible applicants include public schools, kindergartens, universities and libraries, as well as NGOs, state social institutions, and day centres for refugees.

The programme aims to donate more than 4,000 IT devices through two application rounds in 2026. Over its 12-year history, it has refurbished and distributed more than 38,000 devices to over 700,000 beneficiaries, most of them pupils and teachers in rural areas and smaller towns.