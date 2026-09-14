The wedding took place in northern Bucharest, following a discreet two-year relationship between the minister and the singer from Maramureș, northern Romania.

“A day full of emotions that we cannot really describe. A day that we will keep in our hearts forever,” Maria Mihali said at the end of the ceremony, which took place at Cașin Monastery in the capital.

“I was waiting for the moment; it was such a beautiful surprise. Thank you for being here,” Alexandru Nazare said.

Eight priests officiated the ceremony, which took place at Cașin Monastery in the capital. The couple was also assisted by Greek finance minister and president of the Eurogroup, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, who was received Friday, September 11, at Cotroceni Palace by the Romanian president.

Nazare and Kyriakos Pierrakakis have known each other for six years through European projects, and their professional relationship turned into a friendship.

The leader of the Hungarian minority party UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, attended the wedding, as did Vasile Blaga and Daniel Fenechiu, representatives of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

Despite being political rivals at the moment, former government colleagues from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) also attended the party. The first of them to arrive was former labor minister Florin Manole, together with his wife.

Defense minister Radu Miruță, part of the reformist party Save Romania Union (USR), came with his wife as well. However, PNL leader and interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan was absent, and so was the leader of PSD, Sorin Grindeanu, according to Digi24.

During the wedding, president Nicușor Dan and other politicians present spoke about the formation of the future executive.

“I also did a little politics,” he told journalists.