Romanian authorities suspect errors in calculation of roughly half of public pensions
The issue was identified in a report by the Court of Auditors.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Over 2.7 million public pension recipients, roughly half of the total, may have had their pensions calculated incorrectly following the 2024 recalculation, potentially receiving less than they were entitled to, while others received more, according to Profit.ro.
The issue was identified in a report by the Court of Auditors, based on checks of calculations carried out by the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP).