The centralized data showed a total staff of 14,629 employees, made up of 8,760 people in the central apparatus and the Securitate Troops, plus 5,869 people in the territorial centers.

The communist-era political police had the most operatives in Bucharest and the largest cities, according to the economic, strategic, and political importance of each area. From an organizational and geographical perspective, the Securitate was divided into three major components: the central apparatus in Bucharest, the Securitate Troops, and the territorial structures in the counties and Bucharest Municipality.