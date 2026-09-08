President Dan reportedly wants a fully operational government in place before the next S&P sovereign rating review, expected in early October, with the rating agency’s experts due in Bucharest on September 24, according to G4media.ro.

The list of possible candidates, which already included incumbent finance minister Alexandru Nazare and presidential adviser Eugen Tomac, alongside the two candidates put forward by the parliamentary blocs – PSD president Sorin Grindeanu and MEP Siegfried Mureșan (PNL, USR, UDMR) – has been expanded to include Luca Niculescu, a diplomat with no explicit political affiliation. According to Digi24, Niculescu is reportedly preferred by president Dan to head a PSD-centred government.