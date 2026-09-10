The far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) leads voting intentions for Romania’s parliamentary elections with 39.7%, around 20 percentage points ahead of its closest competitors, according to the latest Informat.ro-INSCOP Research Barometer. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) ranks second with 18.7%, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) with 16.3% and the Save Romania Union (USR) with 9%.

The results refer to respondents who expressed a preference for one of the parties on the survey’s list, regardless of whether they said they would definitely vote. This group represented 70.6% of the total sample.

Compared with the previous poll in May 2026, AUR rose from 38.2% to 39.7%, while PSD advanced from 17.5% to 18.7%. PNL dropped from 20.3% to 16.3%, and USR declined from 10% to 9%.

The Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) was credited with 5.5%, followed by the Health, Education, Nature, Sustainability Party (SENS) with 4.1%. SOS Romania and the Party of Young People (POT) each recorded 2.7%, while 1% of respondents opted for an independent candidate.

Among respondents who both expressed a party preference and said they would definitely vote, representing 45% of the sample, AUR stood at 40.2%. In this group, PNL ranked second with 17.2%, ahead of PSD at 16.4%, while USR reached 11.4%.

“The excessive prolongation of the political crisis, with all its economic, social, and reputational costs, tends to flatten the electoral scores of the parties that formed the former governing coalition, with none exceeding the 20% threshold,” said INSCOP Research director Remus Ștefureac.

He noted that PNL’s electoral gains immediately after the no-confidence motion had eroded during four months of interim government, bringing the party back toward its earlier levels.

“PSD and USR are stabilizing, with very slight voter recoveries, particularly among mobilized voters, while AUR remains around 40%,” Ștefureac added.

When asked to rate their likelihood of voting on a scale from one to ten, 56.7% selected ten, meaning they would definitely participate, while 17.8% chose one, indicating they certainly would not vote.

INSCOP Research conducted the telephone survey between September 1 and 7, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,100 Romanian adults. The maximum margin of error is 3%, at a 95% confidence level.