The fifth edition of the Climate Change Summit will take place at Bucharest’s Palace of Parliament on October 14, bringing together experts, business leaders, international institutions, and policymakers. Organisers expect more than 1,000 participants to attend the event.

Representatives of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the OECD, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the European Food Banks Federation will be among the speakers.

This year’s theme, “Infrastructures of the Future,” will cover energy, water, mobility, cities, agriculture, and production, alongside financing, data, research, technology, skills, and institutional cooperation, the organisers announced.

International guests include Gianpiero Nacci, the EBRD’s managing director for climate strategy and delivery; OECD water governance and circular economy analyst Juliette Lassman; European Food Banks Federation CEO Esteban Arriaga Miranda; New Forests associate director Manon Mura; and Boyana Achovski, CEO of ATMIX and former secretary general of Gas Infrastructure Europe.

The event will also host the first presentation of the State of the Climate 2026 report for Romania, prepared by researchers from InfoClima. It will examine observed climate changes and risks that could influence public policy, economic planning, and corporate strategies.

“Five years ago, climate change was still frequently treated as separate from the economy,” said Roxana Cojocaru, executive director of organiser Social Innovation Solutions. “Today, competitiveness, energy security, access to resources, urban resilience, and companies’ ability to manage risks are part of the same conversation.”

The programme will run on two stages. The Blue Stage will focus on global perspectives, science, financing, and geopolitical risks, while the Green Stage will address Romanian and regional challenges through panels involving public authorities, companies, researchers, financiers, and civic organisations.

The main conference forms part of Climate Change Summit Week, which continues with workshops, debates, networking events, and a guided visit to the National Research and Development Institute for Industrial Ecology between October 15 and 17.

General admission to the Blue Stage is free, subject to registration, availability and confirmation from the organisers. Registration details are available here.