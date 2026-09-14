GoTech World will hold its 15th-anniversary edition at Romexpo’s Pavilion B1 in Bucharest this fall, on November 10 and 11. The B2B technology expo and conference will focus on the responsible integration of artificial intelligence and automated decision-making in business.

Held under the theme “Beyond Boundaries,” the event will feature 12 thematic stages covering AI governance, cybersecurity, business transformation, marketing, e-commerce, software development, and digital sovereignty.

Organizers expect more than 15,000 attendees representing over 6,200 companies from Romania and elsewhere in Central and Eastern Europe.

“Fifteen years after the first edition, GoTech World remains proof that technology can be a catalyst for change - but people remain its true source,” said Alexandru Măxineanu, managing partner at Universum Expo.

One of the event’s main demonstrations will feature SenseGlove R1 haptic gloves, which allow their wearer to experience the sensation of touching and manipulating objects handled remotely by a robotic arm. The technology was developed for training, teleoperation, and humanoid robotics.

The programme will also include sessions on disinformation, sustainability, quantum computing, AI regulation, and collaboration between people and AI systems. A new Coding Area will offer practical workshops on autonomous AI applications, agent-based workflows, and voice AI technology.

GoTech World will also host the third Smart Home Summit, focused on AI in connected homes and energy management, and the second Tax & Technology Summit, which will examine the impact of technology on taxation, accounting and financial services.