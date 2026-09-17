The minister argued that the Romania-Canada relationship is based on four essential pillars: nuclear energy, trade, security, and the Romanian community in Canada. She also mentioned a meeting with Canadian deputy minister for Natural Resources Greg Orencsak on the sidelines of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“Together with the Romanian and Canadian experts and institutions in the field, we assessed the very good results of our collaboration at the technical and political level and outlined plans. These plans target increasing our nuclear energy production capacity, exploring financing opportunities offered by the Export Development Canada agency, as well as jointly promoting the expansion of CANDU technology in other countries in the region,” she said.

The official also highlighted medical innovation, such as using medical isotopes for oncology treatments and developing a regional training center in the field of nuclear energy as a focus of the Romanian-Canadian relationship.

Ţoiu further mentioned an invitation extended to Canadian counterpart Anita Anand to visit Bucharest before the NATO Summit to discuss security cooperation.

“Canadian troops are on the ground, alongside us, directly contributing to vital mine-clearing operations in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea)," she said.

Moreover, the Romanian official noted that connecting Canada to the European military production market opens up new opportunities for joint investments in Romania.

"Since the CETA free trade agreement was implemented in 2017, our bilateral trade has increased by more than 70%. An even closer form of Canada’s association with the European market will undoubtedly open new doors for Romanian entrepreneurs,” Ţoiu said.

In conclusion, the minister underlined Romania and Canada's strong bilateral relationship despite the geographical distance.

"At the Canada Day reception, I told our partners that the moment when the EU and Canada will formalize the strongest rapprochement in our history was approaching. Here we are; that moment has arrived,” Oana Ţoiu concluded.