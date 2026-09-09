The Bucharest Tribunal approved a request to open general insolvency proceedings against public transport operator STB on Tuesday, September 8, Agerpres reported. The ruling was issued in a separate case from the one in which the court rejected a similar request on August 18 because the company had not submitted all the required documents.

A consortium comprising Euro Insol SPRL, Turmac Insolvency SPRL, and Ceres Insolv SPRL was appointed provisional judicial administrator at the request of several creditors. It will receive a fee of RON 10,000 from STB’s assets.

“The debtor, Societatea de Transport București STB SA, is required to submit the documents and information stipulated by law to the case file within ten days of this ruling,” the court decision reads.

The creditors have 15 days from receiving notification to challenge the opening of the proceedings. The deadline for filing claims against STB is October 23, 2026, while the preliminary table of claims is due by November 12 and the final version by December 7.

The first creditors’ meeting is scheduled for November 17, according to the same court ruling, as cited by Agerpres. The court will review the progress of the proceedings on February 2, 2027.

The case was registered with the Bucharest Court on August 25. Creditors listed in the file include Astra Vagoane Călători, Tinmar Energy, Electroputere VFU Pașcani, Romprest Servicii Integrate, and Daimler Truck&Bus Romania.

Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu said in mid-July that STB had debts of more than RON 1.6 billion, including RON 1.5 billion owed to tax authority ANAF. Around RON 400 million of that amount represented penalties.

The mayor argued that the insolvency proceedings could help protect STB employees, including drivers, tram drivers, and other workers, while preventing the company from becoming unable to make payments.