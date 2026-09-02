Events

Alba Iulia to also host NASA Space Apps Challenge for first time

02 September 2026

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Alba Iulia will host a local edition of the NASA Space Apps Challenge for the first time on November 14-15. Around 100 young people aged between 14 and 35 are expected to take part in the 48-hour hackathon at the Gheorghe Șincai Multicultural Center.

Participants will work in teams and use NASA’s open data to develop solutions to real-world challenges related to Earth and space. This year’s challenges will be announced on September 17.

Each team will receive support from mentors before presenting its project to a jury. The three highest-ranked teams will receive cash prizes and other benefits, while the winners could qualify for the global stage of the competition.

Teams named Global Winners are subsequently invited to visit a NASA center or facility, celebrate their projects, and meet representatives of the US space agency.

“Growing up in Alba Iulia, I felt the absence of programs that show young people how to trust themselves, discover their potential, and put it to use,” said Dare.Gen co-founder Darius Mîndroc, whose organization is coordinating the local event.

The competition will be held under the Alba Iulia Romanian Youth Capital 2026 program. 

Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Bistrița and Craiova will also host editions of the NASA Space Apps Challenge this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Positive Romania
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Events

Alba Iulia to also host NASA Space Apps Challenge for first time

02 September 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alba Iulia will host a local edition of the NASA Space Apps Challenge for the first time on November 14-15. Around 100 young people aged between 14 and 35 are expected to take part in the 48-hour hackathon at the Gheorghe Șincai Multicultural Center.

Participants will work in teams and use NASA’s open data to develop solutions to real-world challenges related to Earth and space. This year’s challenges will be announced on September 17.

Each team will receive support from mentors before presenting its project to a jury. The three highest-ranked teams will receive cash prizes and other benefits, while the winners could qualify for the global stage of the competition.

Teams named Global Winners are subsequently invited to visit a NASA center or facility, celebrate their projects, and meet representatives of the US space agency.

“Growing up in Alba Iulia, I felt the absence of programs that show young people how to trust themselves, discover their potential, and put it to use,” said Dare.Gen co-founder Darius Mîndroc, whose organization is coordinating the local event.

The competition will be held under the Alba Iulia Romanian Youth Capital 2026 program. 

Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Bistrița and Craiova will also host editions of the NASA Space Apps Challenge this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

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